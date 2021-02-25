New Delhi, February 25: The Delhi High Court on Thursday listed for March 26 a batch of petitions related to last year's violence in the national capital. Communal clashes broke out in north-east Delhi in February last year following clashes between the anti-CAA supporters and protesters, which left at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice D.N. Patel adjourned the matter and listed it for March 26. Delhi Riots: 'Normalcy Returning in Violence-Hit Areas,' Says Delhi Commissioner Amulya Patnaik.

One of the petitions sought direction to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT). It further sought registration of FIR against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Manish Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan, Waris Pathan, Akbaruddin Owaisi and Mehmood Pracha for alleged hate speeches. Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 21, Nearly 189 Injured Taken to GTB Hospital So Far.

Another petition by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind sought to set up a special investigative team under either a retired High Court or Supreme Court Judge.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 04:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).