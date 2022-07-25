New Delhi, July 25: One can soon read about a prominent secret revolutionary committee of Bengal 'Anusilan Samity' in the textbooks as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the NCERT and the education fraternity to incorporate adequate information about the Samity in the upcoming National Curriculum Framework.

Pradhan said that the important information about the history of Anusilan Samity in the textbooks will inspire the next generation. Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister Says, ‘Need To Develop World Class Higher Educational Institutes’

During a programme in West Bengal, the Union Minister said that Anusilan Samity was a prominent secret revolutionary committee operating from Bengal in the 20th century, whose mission was to overthrow colonial rule and give impetus to India's freedom struggle. The education minister also unfurled the Tricolour at the building of the Anusilan Samity.

Pradhan said that the Samity, founded by Satish Chandra Pramath Mitra, Aurobindo Ghosh and Sarala Devi, was one of the various illustrious institutions associated with the holy land of Bengal, which inspired the nation's conscience by emphasizing on nationalistic writings, publications and Swadeshi.

He said that great persons like Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Surendranath Tagore, Jatindranath Banerjee, Bagha Jatin were associated with Anusilan Samity. "Hedgewar was also a former worker of the committee. I have had the privilege of paying my respects to these great personalities, especially during the Amrit Mahotsav," Pradhan stated.

