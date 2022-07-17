The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit cards for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2022 (CRP RRB XI) for Office Assistant (Multipurpose). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website — ibps.in.

Candidates will have time till August 14 to download their exam call letter from the official website. It is important to carry the hall ticket (exam call letter) to the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without showing their hall ticket. IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For 6,035 Vacancies at ibps.in; Check Details Here

How to Download IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022?

Step1. Visit the official website of IPBS at ibps.in.

Step2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP-RRBs-XI) for Recruitment of Group "B" - Office Assistants (Multipurpose)."

Step3. A new webpage will open.

Step4. Enter the login credentials such as registration number and password.

Step5. Your IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Step6. Download IBPS RRB Clerk 2022 Admit Card and take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8106 vacant posts will be filled in the organization. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection.

