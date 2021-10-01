New Delhi, October 1: The Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test result (AP ICET result) 2021 has been declared today, October 1. The candidates who appeared for the AP ICET 2021 examinations can check theri results on the official website sche.ap.gov.in/ICET/. Candidates will have to use their registration numbers and hall ticket numbers to access and download the AP ICET Result 2021.

The results have been declared by the administering body of the common entrance test, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE). Also, the individual rank cards for the students have also been released. Apart from the official website, students can also check the AP ICET Result on this Direct Link.

AP ECET Result 2021: How to Check

Candidates will have to visit the official website of APSCHE -- sche.ap.gov On the homepage, click on the designated “Result” link Now insert login credentials including registration number and hall ticket number Now click on 'Submit' The AP ICET 2021 rank card/result will be displayed on the screen. You can download it for future reference.

This year, among the total 32,318 students appearing AP ECET, 29,904 students have qualified. The ICET exams are held in Andhra Pradesh for admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the participating institutes. The Shri Venkateswara University, Tirupati, conducts AP ICET on behalf of the APSCHE. The AP ECET answer key has already been released. The AP ECET marks memo will be released from tomorrow.

