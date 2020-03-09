AP SSC Board Exams 2020 Postponed in View of Local Body Elections, Check Revised Class 10 Examination Dates Here

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

The season of board exams is here with states and central board conducting the annual examination for class 10 and class 12 students across the country. However, for Andhra Pradesh 10th candidates, there is a significant delay in the commencement of AP SSC Board Exams 2020. In view of Local Body Elections, the state board has postponed the class 10 board examinations. According to the earlier schedule, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams were scheduled to begin from March 23, 2020. However, it has been postponed and rescheduled to start March 31 and continue till April 17, 2020. The detailed AP SSC 10th Board Exams 2020 is available in this article below. SSC Board Exam 2020: Reports Claim Class X Marathi Paper Leaked 10 Mins Before Exam on WhatsApp in Jalgaon, School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Calls It ‘Fake News’.

The Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam 2020 will start with First Language Paper. As per the new schedule, the SSC exams will be held in the morning session; from 9:3- am to 12:15 pm. The duration of the board examination, however, varies from paper to paper.

AP SSC Board Exams 2020: Revised Date Sheet

March 31: First Language Paper I (Group A), First Language I (Composite Course)

April 1: First Language Paper II (Group A), First Language II (Composite Course, OSSC Main Language Paper I

April 3: Second Language

April 4: English Paper I

April 6: English Paper II

April 7: Mathematics Paper I

April 8: Mathematics Paper II

April 9: General Science Paper I

April 11: General Science Paper II

April 13: Social Studies Paper I

April 15: Social Studies Paper II

April 16: OSSC Main Language Paper II

April 17: SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Candidates can also the AP SSC Board Exam 2020 revised schedule by clicking HERE. This year, the state board will conduct the examination as per the new paper pattern. The question paper will have four sections—objective type, very short answer type questions, short notes and essay type questions.