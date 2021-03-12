Bihar, March 12: The Bihar School Examination Board on Friday released the results of BSEB STET 2021 on its official website. Aspirants can visit the website at biharboardonline.com, and check the results for Bihar Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test 2019. The exam was conducted for the recruitment of around 37000 teachers to be appointed at secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. JEE MAIN March 2021 Admit Card Released at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Here is How to Download It

Bihar Secondary Teachers Eligibility Test (BSTET) is conducted by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) for the recruitment of teachers for the secondary level (Class 9- Class 10) and higher secondary level (Class 11- Class 12) in the schools in the state.

Here Is How to Check The Result of BSTET 2019:

Visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the BSEB STET 2019 Result link.

A new page will be displayed.

Login by entering your DOB and application number

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Candidates are advised to download the exam and take a print out of it for future reference. The candidates are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

