The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification inviting eligible candidates for 90 Group B (Combatised) posts. Candidates can login to rectt.bsf.gov.in to apply for these posts.

The last date to apply online is 45 days from the publication of the advertisement. The ad appeared on the April 23 to 29 edition of the Employment News paper. CRPF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11 Dy Commandant Engineer Posts; Check Details Here

Architects and Junior Engineers can apply for these posts. Here is more information:

Inspector Architect: 1 post

Candidates with an Architecture degree, who are registered with the Council of Architecture under Architects Act, 1972 can apply for the post. The candidate should be not more than 30 years old as on the closing date of application. BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 266 Posts Including Stipendiary Trainee, and Others; Check Details Here

Sub Inspector (Works): 57 posts

Candidates who have passed the three-year Diploma course in Civil Engineering from a government recognised institution can apply. The age of the candidate should not exceed 30 as on the application deadline.

Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical): 32

Candidates with a three-year Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a government recognised institution and whose age does not exceed 30 on the last date of application can apply for these posts.

How to Apply For BSF Recruitment 2022?

Eligible candidates are advised to log in to the official website of rectt.bsf.gov.in. Then submit the applications within 45 days (May 31, 2022) from the date of publication of the advertisement in Employment News.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).