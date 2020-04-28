CBSE 10th and 12th Examination 2020 Update: Board to Conduct Remaining Exams For Students After Lockdown

Image Used for Representative Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The CBSE will conduct the remaining class 10 and 12 exams after the lockdown. This was disclosed by Union Human Resource Development Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank yesterday.

He said as soon as the national lockdown will be lifted in the situation returns to normal, the government will announce the schedule for holding the CBSE examinations in the country. CBSE Board Exams 2020 Update: Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu Assigns District-Wise Teachers for Students’ Queries Who Missed 12th Examinations Due to Lockdown; Check List.

The minister was replying to a question while interacting with parents from across the country online.

The HRD Minister advised parents not to force children to study entire day and let them study with a free mind. He said the CBSE will soon begin evaluation of papers which have already been conducted.