New Delhi, May 18: The CBSE Class 10 Result 2021 is unlikely to be declared by June 20 as the board has extended the deadline for schools to submit internal marks. Earlier this month, examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that the CBSE would announce result for class 10 board exams, which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, by June 20. However, the deadline for schools to submit internal marks, required to make the results, has been extended to June 30.

In a statement, the CBSE said, schools have been given extension in their marks submission deadlines till June 30 "in view the situation of the pandemic, lockdown in states". However, "result committee can make its own schedule based on the scheme provided by CBSE", said the board. The deadline, however, will be June 30. Therefore, the CBSE Class 10 Result, which was to be released in the third week of June, is likely to be postponed. Now, the result is expected to be declared by the first week of July. UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; New Dates To Be Announced Soon.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had in April announced that the CBSE board exams for class 10 have been cancelled while the exams for slass 12 have been postponed in view of the exponential spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. According to the minister, Class XII exams will be held at a later date after the CBSE reviews the situation on June 1.

The result of students of class 10 will be based on a special criterion. For every subject, students will be given 20 marks based on internal assessment and 80 marks will be based on the new formulae given by the board.

