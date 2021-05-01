New Delhi, May 1: The CBSE will announce result for class 10 board exams, which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, by June 20, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj. The board, earlier on Saturday, announced the policy for tabulation of marks for the cancelled exams.

"The schools will form eight-member result committees by May 5. The provision for school-wise distribution of marks as well as finalisation of rationale document will happen by May 10. West Bengal Board Cancels Class 11 Exams, Students To Be Promoted to Class 12 Due to Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

"For candidates who have not appeared in enough tests through the year, the schools will conduct online or telephonic assessment for them by May 15 and will have to finalise the result by May 25," Bhardwaj said. The controller said that the marks will have to be submitted to the CBSE by June 11 and the result will be declared by June 20.

