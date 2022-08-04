Mumbai, August 4: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Thursday released the hall ticket for MHT CET or Common Entrance Test 2022. Candidates can download their admit card by visiting the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT CET 2022 Exams are scheduled from August 5, 2022, till August 11, 2022, for LLB (3 years), LLB (5 years), PCB, and PCM groups. MPSC Group C Mains Admit Card 2022 Released on mpsc.gov.in; Here’s How to Download Hall Ticket.

How To Download MHT CET Admit Card 2022:

Visit the official website at mhtcet2022.mahacet.org

Search the link for the MHT CET admission card.

Login with your application number and password

MHT CET 2022 admit card will appear on your screen.

Check the hall ticket first and take a hard copy.

Candidates are required to reach the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the gate closing time. Also, since the examinations are being conducted amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic students must wear their facemask all the time.

