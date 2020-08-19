Bhubaneswar, August 19: The results of Class 12th examinations conducted for Commerce students by the Odisha state education board were declared on Wednesday, August 19. The +2 exams scores were uploaded on the official websites by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Here's how students can check their marks at at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. CBSE Class 12 Results 2020 Declared: Merit List Not to be Released This Year by Board.

After visiting either of the above mentioned websites, students must find the results tab. On clicking the CHSE +2 exam results, they would be directed to another page where the name and roll number must be entered. After clicking on submit, the exam results would be displayed.

Students are recommended to download the PDF copy of results or save the screenshot for interim use. The hard copy would be disbursed to them later by their respective schools.

Around 25,000 students had appeared for the examinations that were held in March. The examinations could not be completed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. For the papers which were not held, marks were allocated on an average marking method. An overall pass percentage of 74.95 percent was recorded.

The Class 12th results are crucial for the students as they would form the basis for securing admission in various colleges of graduation. For Commerce students, whose results were declared today, the marks would be essential for securing admission in BCom, BBA, BA (Economics) and other non-science courses.

