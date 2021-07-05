Shimla, July 5: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday declared the results of class 10 results. Students can login to the official website of the Himachal Pradesh board – hpbose.org - to check the result. A total 99.7 percent of students cleared the exam. The result was expected to be announced on Monday morning, but it was postponed. A total of 1,16,954 students received the HP board exam result today. NDA and Naval Academy Examination 2021 Results: Check List of Candidates Qualified for Interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

The HP board cancelled the class 10 exams due to COVID-19 pandemic. In May, the state government asked the board to promote all the class 10 students. The results were prepared following an alternative assessment method. Students can also check the result on the third-party website – indiaresults.com. BSEH Class 10 Results 2021: HBSE 10th Result Declared By Haryana Board; Students Can Check Scores Online on bseh.org.in.

Here are Steps to Check The Result:

Students are advised to visit the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board – hpbose.org .

. On the home page, click on the “Student Corner” tab.

Then click on the “Results” tab.

Enter the required details, including roll number.

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

The HPBOSE Class 10 Matric regular and SOS exams that were scheduled to be held between April 13 and April 28 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Himachal Pradesh government has also cancelled the class 12 exams due to the prevailing health condition in the country. Last year, the overall pass percentage was 68.11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2021 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).