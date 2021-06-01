New Delhi, June 1: The registration for IAF AFCAT 2021 has begun on June 1, 2021. Aspirants who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test for joining the Indian Air Force (IAF) as a commissioned officer can apply online on the IAF AFCAT’s official website afcat.cdac.in. June 30, 2021, is the last date of submitting application forms. UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; New Dates To Be Announced Soon.

The recruitment drive is to grant Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. Meanwhile, applications are also invited for grant of Permanent Commission (PC) and SSC for NCC special entry Scheme (for flying Branch) and for Meteorology branch entry. The exam will be conducted to fill 334 vacancies. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Junior Associate (JA) Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed Due to COVID-19.

Here Are Steps to Apply:

Candidates are required to visit the official site of IAF on afcat.cdac.in.

Go to the candidates’ login tab on the home page.

Click on the on AFCAT 02/2021 link.

Aspirants are required to click ‘New registration’ on the page.

Fill in the required details.

Login Credentials are required to fill in the application form.

After paying the fee, click on submit.

Download the application form and take its print-out for future use.

Out of the total vacancies, 96 vacancies are for SSC in the flying Branch, 137 PC/SSC vacancies are in the Ground Duty Technical branch. Meanwhile, 73 vacancies are for 73 PC/SSC vacancies in the Ground Duty non-technical branch and 28 PC/SSC vacancies in the Meteorology branch. According to the notification, for NCC special entry, 10 percent of AFCAT vacancies are for SSC and 10 percent of seats of CDSE vacancies.

After clearing the written exam, shortlisted candidates will be called for the AFSB interview. The final selection will be based on marks scored in the written exam, AFSB and medical examination.

