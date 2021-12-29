New Delhi, December 29: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday released the final merit list of AFCAT. Candidates, who had given the exam, can check the IAF AFCAT Final Merit List 2021 for January 2022 on the official website - AFCAT on afcat.cdac.in. Selected candidates will have to report for training on the given date. Shortlist candidates will receive the Call letter. These call letters have been sent to candidates by post and scanned copy by email.

Aspirants will have to reach Secunderabad on January 15-16. “Reception Centres will be established at RGIA (Airport) Hyderabad and Secunderabad Railway Station Exit Gate from 09:00 AM to – 06:00 PM on the day of your arrival. Your move from Airport / Railway Station to Air Force Academy will be arranged by the Reception Centre. The Movement Control Officer (MCO) at the railway station can also be contacted for guidance,” the official notice reads. AFCAT (1) Result 2021 Declared by Indian Air Force; Candidates Can Check Scores Online at afcat.cdac.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Merit List:

Visit the official website of AFCAT - afcat.cdac.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to check AFCAT merit list.

A PDF will open.

Candidates can check their names by using Ctrl+F.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the file for future use.

Candidates need to submit their required educational documents by January 10. However, if they do not produce these documents, they may seek entry on “bond basis”. Notably, the duration of training will be 74 weeks for flying and technical branch and 52 weeks in the case of Non-Tech branches.

