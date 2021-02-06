New Delhi, February 6: The result of the CRP Clerks-X preliminary examination has been declared by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Saturday. Candidates ka check the IBPS clerk prelim results 2020 at the official website - ibps.in. The results can be checked online till February 12, 2021. IBPS SO 2020 Notification Released at ibps.in: Over 600 Posts Up For Grab; Know Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit And Important Dates.

After announcing the result, the IBPS also released admit cards for mains exam on its official website. The IBPS clerk main examination will be conducted on February 28. Admit card has details about examination centre, reporting time and other important details. IBPS Office Assistant Main Admit Card 2021 Released by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection; Candidates Can Download Call Letter From Official Website - ibps.in.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website at ibps.in

Click on the link to check the IBPS clerk prelim results 2020 on the home page.

After a new page appears on the display screen, candidates should enter their login credentials.

The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the IBPS clerk prelim results 2020 and take its print out for future reference.

Candidates who will clear IBPS clerk recruitment exam 2020-21 will get the post of clerk in various banks, including Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank. The IBPS is an autonomous body, which provides its services to all public sector banks.

