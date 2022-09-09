The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India , ICAI has declared the result for the ICAI Advanced ICITSS 2022 Exam conducted in August. Candidates can now check their result for the same on the official website advit.icaiexam.icai.org.

Candidates need to enter their registration number, date of birth, exam date and security code to download the Advanced ICITSS result 2022 scorecard.

The Advanced ICITSS is a combination of Management Communication Skills and Advanced IT course. Candidates who have successfully undergone the Advanced ICITSS – Advanced IT course are eligible to apply to appear in the test.

ICAI conducted the Advanced Integrated Course on Information Technology and Soft Skills, AICITSS 2022 exam on August 27, 2022.

ICAI Advanced ICITSS Result 2022: Check Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website advit.icaiexa.icai.org On the homepage, click on the result link. Enter the registration number, date of birth, exam date and security code The ICAI Advanced ICITSS result will get displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

As per ICAI, the next exam for the Advanced ICITSS course will be conducted on September 24, 2022. Candidates are allowed to submit their applications till September 11, 2022.

