New Delhi, July 10: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations or CISCE has declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board exam results on Friday at 3:00 pm. Students who appeared for ICSE 10th board exam 2020 and ISC 12th board exam 2020 can check the scores by visiting the official websites; cisce.org and results.cisce.org. However, this year the board has decided to not release the merit list for 10 and 12 exams due to exceptional circumstances.

"CICSE board not to publish merit list for class 10, 12 exams this year in view of exceptional circumstances," Secretary Gerry Arathoon was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. ICSE 10th Result 2020 Declared: 99.34% Pass, Check CISCE Class 10 Examination Statistics Here.

How to Check ICSE and ISC Results 2020?

Visit the official websites; results.cisce.org and cisce.org.

Click on CISCE activated ICSE 2020 or ISC 2020 result link.

You will redirected to a new web page.

Enter your registration number, unique ID, Index No and CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

Your ICSE 10th result 2020 or ISC 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the computer screen.

Check and download the same for future reference.

The ICSE and ISC results this year were prepared differently since the board could not conduct examinations in six papers of ICSE and eight papers of ISC. The assessment scheme for cancelled subjects took into account a student's mark in best three papers for which written exam was held and marks given in internal assessment/project work.

