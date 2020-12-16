New Delhi, December 16: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Wednesday extended the last date for July 2020 admissions. Students can now apply to BA, MA and diploma/PG diploma courses at IGNOU’s official website - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The admissions are extended till December 31 except for certificate and semester-based programmes.

The courses to which the extension of the last date will not be applied, include MP, MPB, Post-Graduate Diploma in Financial Management (PGDFM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Marketing Management (PGDMM). The other courses where the last date of admission will not be applied are - Post-Graduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDHRM), Post-Graduate Diploma in Operations Management (PGDOM), Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets Practice (PGDFMP). IGNOU Extends Registration Deadline For July 2020 Session Till October 31.

Follow Below Mentioned to Apply For Admissions:

Students are required to visit the official website of IGNOU - ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

Click on the tab ‘New Registration’ on the home screen.

Personal details including name, address and number, are required to be filled in the registration form.

After filling the form, students are required to attach educational documents and identity proofs.

After completing the above-mentioned process, students will receive a mail. They need to confirm the registration.

The last date to submit term-end examinations (TEE) has also been extended till December 31 by IGNOU. The term-end examination will be conducted in February next year. In October, IGNOU released the revaluation application form for June 2020 and December 2019 session.

