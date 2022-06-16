India Post has announced the result of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) for Uttarakhand and Assam Cycle IV. Candidates can download their results from the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

A total of 1490 candidates have been declared qualified, of which, 1138 candidates are from Assam circle and 352 candidates from Uttarakhand circle. The shortlisted candidate will now have to get their documents verified by the divisional head mentioned in the notice before June 30, 2022, reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Go to Shortlisted Candidates tab Now click on “Assam” and “Uttarakhand” result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Results of other circles are expected soon. Candidates should visit the official website for more updates.

Candidates selected in Assam and Uttarakhand have to complete document verification by June-end.

“The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification,” reads an official statement.

