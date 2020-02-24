ISRO YUVIKA 2020 Online Registration Date Extended Till March 5, Apply at yuvika.isro.gov.in

ISRO (Photo Credits: IANS)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has extended the online registration date for the Yuva Vigyani Karyakram (YUVIKA) programme. All candidates who are interested in this programme must note that ISRO will continue accepting applications till March 5, 2020. Yes, the ISRO YUVIKA 2020 online registration has been extended by ten days. Earlier, it was supposed to be closed on February 24, 2020, which is today. The ISRO YUVIKA programme aims at imparting knowledge on space technology, science and space applications to the younger ones. Students who are interested in exploring this opportunity can apply for YUVIKA programme by visiting the official website; yuvika.isro.gov.in. ISRO Announces Young Scientist Programme for Class 9 Students; Here’s How You Can Participate.

The decision to extend the online application date was announced on ISRO’s Twitter handle after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded this initiative on his latest Mann Ki Baat edition. In response to the appreciation, ISRO tweeted, “Thank you very much Sir for your kind words and encouragement. We are honoured and grateful for your constant support for the #YUVIKA2020. In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 days.”

Check Tweet:

Thank you very much Sir for your kind words and encouragement. We are honoured and grateful for your constant support for the #YUVIKA2020. In order to have greater participation, we would like to extend the date for registration by 10 dayshttps://t.co/LtLgvUvFsH@narendramodi — ISRO (@isro) February 23, 2020

After the successful completion of the online application process, the list of selected candidates for the YUVIKA programme is expected by March-end 2020. The programme will be held for two weeks duration, during the summer holiday from May 11 to 22, 2020. Those who have qualified class 8 exam and is currently in the 9th standard are eligible to apply for the programme. Three students from each state and Union Territory will participate in this programme covering CBSE, ICSE and state board syllabus.