New Delhi, July 15: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP, will close the registration process for UPJEE Polytechnic Exam 2021 today, i.e. on July 15. Candidates have the last chance to apply for the UPJEE 2021 by the end of the day on Thursday on the official website-- jeecup.nic.in. The online application process was started by the JEECUP on February 26, 2021.

The UPJEE 2021 examination was earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 15 to 20, 2021, which was later postponed. The new exam dates have not been disclosed by the Council yet. Candidates will be able to download the JEECUP admit cards 10 days before the dates of examination only on the UPJEE (Polytechnic) website. Reports inform that the UPJEE merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the entrance examination. JEE (Mains) Exam 2021 Latest Update: Examination for April & May Session To Be Conducted From July 20 to August 2, 2021.

JEECUP 2021 UPJEE: How to Apply Online

Students will have to visit the official website-- jeecup.nic.in to register themselves for the UPJEE 2021 examination. On the homepage, click on the 'UPJEE 2021' registration link and register by entering details including names and contact details Enter all the required details and click on the 'Submit' button Now pay the application fee online using options like paying via credit card, debit card, or net banking mode of transactions. Click on Submit and keep a hard copy for future reference

The UPJEE 2021 exam will help candidates seeking admission to diploma, post-diploma, postgraduate diploma in Engineering, Technology, and Management courses in polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh. The candidates will have to pay an application fee at the time of registration. For the general category, the application fee will be Rs 300 while for SC, ST, and OBC students, the fee is Rs 200. Students will also have to pay additional bank charges.

