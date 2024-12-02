Bengaluru, December 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative date sheet for the SSLC (Class 10) and PUC 2 (Class 12) examinations for the 2025 academic year. The dates were officially published on December 2, 2024, and are available for download on the KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC exams are scheduled to begin on March 20, 2025, while the 2nd PUC exams will start earlier on March 1, 2025. Maharashtra Board Exam Time Table 2025: MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Exam Schedule Announced at mahahsscboard.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.
Both examinations are expected to conclude in April 2025. The KSEAB has announced that the date sheet is provisional. Students, parents, and educational institutions can submit any objections regarding the timetable until December 16, 2024. In an official notice, the board instructed school and college authorities to display the timetable on notice boards to ensure all students are informed. Manipur HSC (HSE) Exam 2025 Date Sheet: Time Table for Class 12 Exam Out at cohsem.nic.in, Know Steps To Download; Get Direct Link.
SSLC Tentative Exam Schedule
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|March 20
|Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, English, Urdu, English (NCERT), Sanskrit
|March 22
|Core Subject: Social Science
|March 24
|Second Language: English, Kannada
|March 27
|Core Subjects: Mathematics, Sociology
|March 29
|Third language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu. NQSF Subjects: Information Technology, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made-ups and Home Furnishing, Electronics and Hardware
|April 1
|JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering- IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering- IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering- IV, Programming in ANSI C, Economics
|April 2
|Core subject: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music
PUC 2 Tentative Exam Schedule
|
Date
|
Subject
|March 1, 2025
|Kannada, Arabic
|March 3, 2025
|Mathematics, Education, Logic, business studies
|March 4, 2025
|Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
|March 5, 2025
|Political Science, Statistics
|March 7, 2025
|History, Physics
|March 8, 2025
|Hindi
|March 10, 2025
|Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
|March 12, 2025
|Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths
|March 13, 2025
|Economics
|March 15, 2025
|English
|March 17, 2025
|Geography, Biology
|March 18, 2025
|Sociology, Electronics, Computer science
|March 19, 2025
|Hindustani music, Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty, and wellness
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2024 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).