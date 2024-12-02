Bengaluru, December 2: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the tentative date sheet for the SSLC (Class 10) and PUC 2 (Class 12) examinations for the 2025 academic year. The dates were officially published on December 2, 2024, and are available for download on the KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The SSLC exams are scheduled to begin on March 20, 2025, while the 2nd PUC exams will start earlier on March 1, 2025. Maharashtra Board Exam Time Table 2025: MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Exam Schedule Announced at mahahsscboard.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.

Both examinations are expected to conclude in April 2025. The KSEAB has announced that the date sheet is provisional. Students, parents, and educational institutions can submit any objections regarding the timetable until December 16, 2024. In an official notice, the board instructed school and college authorities to display the timetable on notice boards to ensure all students are informed.

SSLC Tentative Exam Schedule

Exam Date Subject March 20 Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, English, Urdu, English (NCERT), Sanskrit March 22 Core Subject: Social Science March 24 Second Language: English, Kannada March 27 Core Subjects: Mathematics, Sociology March 29 Third language: Hindi (NCERT), Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu. NQSF Subjects: Information Technology, Retail, Beauty and Wellness, Apparel made-ups and Home Furnishing, Electronics and Hardware April 1 JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering- IV, Elements of Mechanical Engineering- IV, Elements of Electronics Engineering- IV, Programming in ANSI C, Economics April 2 Core subject: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

PUC 2 Tentative Exam Schedule

Date Subject March 1, 2025 Kannada, Arabic March 3, 2025 Mathematics, Education, Logic, business studies March 4, 2025 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 5, 2025 Political Science, Statistics March 7, 2025 History, Physics March 8, 2025 Hindi March 10, 2025 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science March 12, 2025 Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths March 13, 2025 Economics March 15, 2025 English March 17, 2025 Geography, Biology March 18, 2025 Sociology, Electronics, Computer science March 19, 2025 Hindustani music, Information and Technology, Retail, Automobile, Health care, Beauty, and wellness

Students preparing for the SSLC and PUC 2 examinations are urged to carefully review the provisional timetable and submit any objections within the stipulated time frame. The KSEAB has emphasised that feedback received after December 16, 2024, will not be considered. With the exams scheduled to start in early March 2025, this release provides students ample time to plan their preparation effectively. For further updates and details, candidates are advised to regularly check the KSEAB website.

