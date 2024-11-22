Srinagar, November 22: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the Class 11th Result 2024 for Private and Bi-Annual exams on its official website, jkbose.nic.in. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Part 1 examination can check their results by entering their login credentials on the website.

The exams, held from September 6 to October 3, 2024, were conducted in a single shift starting at 10 am. Originally scheduled to conclude on September 24, the examinations were extended due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections. Rescheduled dates included September 27, 29, and October 3, replacing earlier slots on September 17, 19, and 24, respectively. CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2025: CBSE Board Class 10, 12 Examination Time Table Released, Check Full Schedule.

A total of 59,179 students appeared for the exams, with 27,210 passing, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 46%. The pass rate for boys was 43%, while girls performed better with a 50% pass rate. Stream-wise results showed Arts at 37% (boys) and 44% (girls), Commerce at 48% (boys) and 55% (girls), and Science at 57% (boys) and 61% (girls). Maharashtra Board Exam Time Table 2025: MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Exam Schedule Announced at mahahsscboard.in, Check Complete Date Sheet Here.

JKBOSE 11th Result 2024: Steps to Check

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in. Click on the result link and then to Jammu division result link. Click on JKBOSE 11th Result 2024 link available on the page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more information, visit the official website.

Earlier, JKBOSE announced the Class 10 Private and Bi-Annual results on November 12, 2024, with a pass percentage of 34.69%.

