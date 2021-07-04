Jammu, June 4: The Class 12 board examination result of Summer Zone have been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday. The results can be checked online on the official website of the JKBOSE. Students can check their scores online hassle-free on the board's official website - jkbose.nic.in. The Class 12 board exams have been declared on the basis of the internal assessment.

Moreover, the performance of Class 12 students in the board exams has already been conducted. The board has also declared the Class 11 JKBOSE results. Click on the direct links to check the scores of JKBOSE Class 12 Result and JKBOSE Class 11 Result online.

JKBOSE 12th Summer Zone Result 2021; How to Check Results Online

Students will have to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) board jkbose.nic.in. Click on the ‘JKBOSE 12th result 2021’ link on the homepage Now enter the required credentials that have been asked After filling in the details, click on 'Submit' The JKBOSE Class 10th Result will be displayed on the screen Download the result for future reference.

Students can also check the Class 12 JKBOSE Result 2021 via SMS facility. All you need to do is follow the steps given below to check the JKBOSE Class 12 Results. TO avail the SMS option, students need to type JKBOSE10 < Roll No > and send it to 5676750.

