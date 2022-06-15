Varanasi, June 15: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare UP board Class 10th, and 12th results 2022 soon. Earlier the UP Board result was expected to be declared on June 15. However, the class 10th and 12th results will not be declared today. Reportedly, the UP Board Results are likely to be released after June 15.

However, there is no official announcement from UPMSP. Reports say that the Shiksha Parishad is likely to announce the result date today. Meanwhile, an official confirmation on the UPMSP result 2022 date is awaited. Kerala SSLC Result 2022: Kerala Board Class 10 Result Likely To Be Announced on June 15; Know Steps To Check Scores.

Once declared, students can check UP board result 2022 online by visiting the official websites of the UP board at upresults.nic.in. Students can also log on to results.upmsp.edu.in and upmsp.edu.in to check results. The students will need to input their exam roll number and school code to check the result.

How to check UP Board Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPMSP at upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in or upmsp.edu.in .

or or . Once on the homepage, click on UP Class 10 or Class 12 result link.

Enter exam roll number, school code, and other credentials.

Submit.

The UP board result for class 10th and class 12th will be displayed.

Download mark sheet for future reference.

This year, the class 10 board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13, and class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. 51,92,689 students had registered for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttar Pradesh this year, while 47,75,749 students appeared for them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2022 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).