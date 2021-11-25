Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the government has decided to re-open schools from Standard 1-4 in rural areas and standard 1-7 in urban areas from 1st December. "We’re committed to safe resumption of schools.”She further added.

Check it out here:

After discussing with CM, cabinet & paediatric task force, state cabinet has decided to re-open schools from Std 1-4 in rural areas and Std 1-7 in urban areas from 1st Dec. We're committed to safe resumption of schools: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad (File pic) pic.twitter.com/4SCDYKlEiT — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)