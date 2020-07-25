Mumbai, July 25: The Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) proposal to reduce the syllabus by 25 percent for classes 1 to 12 has been approved by the Maharashtra government. This development was confirmed by state School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on her official Twitter handle. ICSE, ISC Syllabus Reduced By 25% For Academic Year 2020-21 Due To COVID-19: CISCE.

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the proposal submitted by the Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training to reduce the syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21 have been approved by the government," Gaikwad said. CBSE Cuts Syllabus by 30% For Students in Class 9-12 in View of COVID-19 Pandemic.

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad Tweet:

Earlier, the Haryana government had also reduced the exam syllabus for students studying in classes 9 to 12. "In order to reduce mental pressure on students, now the state government has decided to reduce the syllabus for the academic session 2020-21 in schools affiliated to the Board of School Education Haryana following the pattern of CBSE," Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said.

The Central Board of Secondary Education also had tailored the syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic session 2020-21. The syllabus was reduced by 30 percent due to the novel coronavirus crisis. The Gujarat government is also planning to reduce syllabus.

