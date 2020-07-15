Mumbai, July 15: The results of Maharashtra Board Class 12 examination will be declared tomorrow, July 16, by the state education department. Also referred to as the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations, the exams are considered most crucial in the state of Maharashtra. The scores would be uploaded online at 1 pm. CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam Results 2020 Declared: Here’s How Students Can Apply for Rechecking and Revaluation Online at cbse.nic.in.

Candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their marks at the official websites of the Board - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and www.mahahsscboard.in. Students are recommended to log onto the websites in advance as they may face web issues due to the massive traffic.

A total of 31 lakh students appeared for the SSC and HSC examinations held in February-March. The results, which are usually declared between mid-May to first week of June, were delayed this year.

The outbreak of coronavirus and the hard lockdown imposed for first couple of months derailed the evaluation process. While the HSC results would be declared tomorrow, the SSC (Class 10th) scores would be declared by end of the month.

The HSC results form the basis for admission in various undergraduate degree courses. As per the past precedent, the maximum number of applications are seen for courses in the science stream - which also features the highest cut-off percentages. An increasing number of students are also vying for commerce and arts stream courses, said a teacher.

