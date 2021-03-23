New Delhi, March 23:The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the result for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 on Tuesday. The Civil Services Main exam 2020 was held from January 8 to January 17, 2021. Students can check the UPSC (Main) exam results online on the official website upsc.gov.in. Aspirants who are lucky enough to have qualified in this exam, will be called for the Personality Test (Interview). This will pave way for their selection to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other Central Services (Group 'A' and Group 'B'). Click here for the direct link of Civil Services Main exam 2020 result.

The applicants are advised to keep all the documents ready with them for further process. The candidates will have to furnish their original certificates to verify their age, educational qualifications, community, economically weaker section, Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) and other documents.

The interview will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. It must be noted that candidates who have qualified for the interview have to fill up and submit a detailed application form which will be available on the website of the UPSC from March 25 to April 5. In this form candidates have to give preference of their services and cadre.

