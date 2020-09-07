The Maharashtra State Public Service Commission (MPSC) once again revised the schedule of upcoming recruitment examinations. The Maharashtra State Service Pre-exam and others have been postponed again in view of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the latest notification, MPSC Prelims 2020 will now be held on October 11. Candidates can check the MPSC prelims 2020 new exam date and revised schedule of the remaining exams online, by visiting the official website of MPSC, mpsc.gov.in. For the comfort access, in this article, we bring you the detailed MPSC 2020 prelims exam dates for State Service Pre-Examination, Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group B Joint Pre-Examination 2020 and Maharashtra Engineering Service Pre-Examination-2020.

The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) took to Twitter to share the revised exam schedule along with the notification. As per the new timetable shared by MPSC, State Service Pre-Examination will be held on 11 October 2020, Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group B Joint Pre-Examination-22 November 2020 and Maharashtra Engineering Service Pre-Examination will be held on 1 November 2020. You can check the revised exam schedule for MPSC prelims 2020, below.

Here's the Tweet:

This is not the first time, MPSC has decided to postpone the examinations. The MPSC pre-examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 5, 2020, but got postponed to September 13. In August, the exam was postponed again, as it was clashing with national-level exam NEET, which has been scheduled on September 13. This is why, the commission decided to conduct the exam on September 20, which has now again been postponed and will be conducted on October 11.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).