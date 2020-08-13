Mumbai, August 13: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Thursday has postponed MPSC State Services Prelims Exam 2020. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to take place on September 13, but now, it has been rescheduled for September 20. The decision to change the exam date was taken as date of MPSC’s preliminary exam date is clashing with 2020 NEET examination, which is also scheduled to take place on September 13. MPSC Mains Final Result 2019 Declared: Prasad Chaugule Tops the State Service Main Exam, Check Topper List Online at mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website - mpsc.gov.in. for updates. “Availability of exam centres and invigilators for the exams was also a problem as many of the NEET centres were also used for MPSC. Since it was a state-level exam, we decided to postpone it,” reported TOI quoting a commission official as saying. MPSC Mains Final Result 2019: State Service Main Exam Results Declared Online at mpsc.gov.in.

It is for the third time that the MPSC preliminary exam has been postponed. Initially, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 5. However, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it was postponed to September 13. It is now rescheduled for September 20. In 2020, around 2.5 lakh students have registered for the examination. The exam will be conducted to fill 200 vacancies in various departments.

