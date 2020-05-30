NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results Declared on nbsenagaland.com, Abhi Chakraborty Secures First Rank in Merit List; Full Toppers List Here

Students (Photo Credits: IANS|Representational Image)

Dimapur, May 30: Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has announced the results of class 10 (HSLC) and 12 (HSSLC) board examination on its official website. Students who appeared for the NBSE class 10 and 12 board exams can check their marks and results online at nbsenagaland.com. As per the toppers list, Abhi Chakraborty has secured the first rank in class 10 or matric examination 2020. He has scored 98.33 percent.

Abhi Chakraborty is from Holy Cross Higher Secondary School in Dimapur. Students of class 10 ad 12 can check their results by logging in on nbsenagaland.com. The results can be accessed by sending SMS. Students can also download the marks and mark sheet online at indiaresults.com. Here are the direct links to check the NBSE HSLC and HSSLC Result 2020. For the class 12 examination, 15,498 students appeared. Of them, 73.72 cleared the exam. For NBSE HSLC examination, 22,392 students appeared and 70 percent of them cleared it. PSEB Results 2020 For Class 5, 8, 10 Declared on pseb.ac.in, How to Check Marks Online.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC Result 2020: How to Check Nagaland Board 10th, 12th Results

Step 1: Visit the official website at nbsenagaland.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available to check NBSE HSSLC and HSLC result 2020.

Step 3: NBSE HSSLC and HSLC result 2020 will appear on the display screen.

Step 4: Download the result and take its print out for future reference.

NBSE HSLC Results 2020: Toppers List

Abhi Chakraborty (Holy Cross Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur) - 98.33% Palak Baid (Don Bosco Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur) - 97.17% Imlibenla Jamir (Fernwood School, Kohima) - 96.67%

NBSE HSSLC Results 2020: Toppers List:

Arts: Chumliba R, Loyola Hr.Sec.School, Kiphire

Commerce: Ichha Upadhyay, Christian Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur

Science: Anushka Bhattacharjee, Pranab Vidyapith Hr.Sec.School, Dimapur

The results gazette will be issued to all the registered schools. Due to the nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak, the Nagaland board will issue the documents to the centre superintendent only from June 5.