New Delhi, May 29: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday extended the registration date for NCHM JEE 2021 due to COVID-19. The application submission deadline for the National Council for Hotel Management- Joint Entrance Examination (NCHMCT JEE 2021) has been extended till June 20, 2021. Candidates can visit the official website of NCHM JEE - nchmjee.nta.nic.in. JKPSC Combined Competitive Prelims Exam Postponed Amid COVID-19 Crisis, To Be Held on October 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, the correction window will open on June 21 for 10 days and will close on June 30. The revised exam date will be announced soon. The official notice read, “Representations are being received from candidates seeking extension of the last date for submission of online applications forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it.” UPPSC PCS Preliminary Exam 2021 Postponed Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases; New Dates To Be Announced Soon.

Here Are Steps To Fill Application Form:

Candidates are required to visit the official website NCHM JEE- nchmjee.nta.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab.

Then, click on the checkbox that reads- ‘Click to proceed’.

Aspirants are required to fill in the details needed.

Pay the application fee.

Click on the ‘Submit’ tab.

Take a print out of the form for future reference.

The official notice further added, “With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam.” The NCHMCT JEE 2021 will be conducted for admission to the BSc (Hospitality and Hotel Administration) programme at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM). These institutes are affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology.

