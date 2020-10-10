New Delhi, October 10: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal body in-charge of conducting the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), is expected to declare the results soon. Reports claimed that the agency could declare the key entrance exam results on October 12. Ahead of the declaration of scores, here are some key things which students need to know. NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA Likely to Declare NEET UG 2020 Exam Result by October 12 Online at ntaneet.nic.in.

When Will Final Answer Key be Released?

The final answer key will be released on the official website - ntaneet.nic.in - by the examination agency. Students can check their estimated scores by referring to the question papers and matching the same with the answer key. Reports had earlier claimed that the final answer key would be released today, but no announcement was made till late on Saturday. The final answer key is expected to be released before October 12.

When Will The NEET Results be Declared?

The results are expected to be declared shortly by the NTA. Students are recommended to keep visiting the official website and check for notifications. According to reports, the results would be declared by October 12. The scores would form the basis for admission in undergraduate medical courses.

What is The Marking Scheme in NEET?

A total of 180 questions were asked in the NEET 2020 exam. The question paper is divided into three sections, comprising of 45 each in Physics and Chemistry sections and 90 questions in Biology section. All questions carry an equal weightage of four marks each.

