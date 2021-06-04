New Delhi, June 4: The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 has been postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to an official notification, the registration deadline for the entrance exam has also been extended. Students can also register online and submit their application forms up to July 15, 2021. The official circular said that a new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice.

The NEST Entrance exam is held for students seeking admission to the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai. The eligibility criteria to appear for the entrance exam is to qualify Class 12 with at least 60 percent marks in aggregate from any recognized board in India. Meanwhile, students from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), and for differently-abled candidates have certain relaxations for students. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Junior Associate (JA) Prelims Exam 2021 Postponed Due to COVID-19.

Earlier, the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2021 entrance exam was scheduled for June 14. Also, the application deadline was June 7 but now has been extended to July 15. Students can visit the official website and check the details of the NEST application process, syllabus, and other details.

“After reviewing the status of the Covid-19 pandemic and related uncertainties it has been decided to postpone NEST 2021. A new date will be announced with sufficient advance notice. Candidates can continue to apply online till 15th July, 2021,” an official notification said.

