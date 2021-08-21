Mumbai, August 21: The answer key for the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) has been released. The answer key and answer sheets have been sent to the registered email ids of the candidates. Notably, aspirants can raise objections till 8 am on August 23. The results of NEST-2021 will be declared based on the final answer key released after this date.

The official notification reads, “All candidates who have appeared for NEST-2021 have received links to their answer scripts. The correct answers to the questions are clearly marked there with a green tick. In a box on the right, you will find a “Question ID” for each question.” NEST 2021 Admit Card Released At Official Website nestexam.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Candidates can mail their objection at - nest21.biology@cbs.ac.in, nest21.chemistry@cbs.ac.in, nest21.mathematics@cbs.ac.in, nest21.physics@cbs.ac.in. Applicants should also mark a copy of queries to nest-exam@niser.ac.in. In the subject section - aspirants need to mention “Question ID” and their “Participant ID”. IAF AFCAT Admit Card 2021 Released By Indian Air Force At afcat.cdac.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

A query should be written in the body of the email. The authorities asked the candidates to avoid sending any attachments with the mail. “Most candidates who raise queries will not receive individual responses, but all legitimate queries will be considered and discussed fully by the committee. Queries not submitted according to these instructions might get missed. Please check your subject line carefully before sending the email,” the official notification reads.

The result will be declared n September 1. The exam is conducted for admission into a five-year Integrated MSc programme in mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar and the University of Mumbai.

