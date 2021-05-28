New Delhi, May 28: The much-awaited results of semester examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate courses have been announced by Osmania University on Friday. Students can check the Osmania University Result 2021 online by visiting the official site of the university-- osmania.ac.in. The University has declared the results for MCA (NON CBCS, CBCS), BCA (NON CBCS, CBCS), PGDCA (NON CBCS, CBCS).

It must be noted that the Osmania University Result 2021 have been declared for the examination for all MCA and BCA courses. The examination was conducted in February/ March 2021. Reports inform that exam for PGDCA was conducted in December 2020. Osmania University Postpones All Exams Scheduled for October 14 and 15 Due to Torrential Rains, Exams From October 16 to Be Conducted As per Timetable.

Osmania University Result 2021: Here's how to check the results online:

Students will have to visit the official site of Osmania University to check the results. The scores can be checked online at osmania.ac.in. On the website, search for the Osmania University Result 2021 link and click on it. The students will be redirected on a new page where he/she will have to choose the relevant course to check the result. Now enter the details and click on the ‘submit' button. The Osmania University result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

In a recent circular, the Osmania University (OU) has announced summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. The colleges will reopen on June 1, the notification read.

