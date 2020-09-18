Puducherry, September 18: Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, Pondicherry University on Friday issued a notification announcing their decision to conduct end semester examinations under the 'Open Book Examination' mode as per UGC guideline issued in April 2020. The varsity administration stated that this step has been taken to ensure fair and equal opportunity for students.

Releasing a statement, Pondicherry University said, "In order to ensure fair and equal opportunity for students appearing in online/offline/blended mode, it has been decided to conduct end semester examinations under the 'Open Book Examination' mode as per UGC guideline issued in April 2020." Mumbai University Final Year Exam 2020 Application Deadline Extended, Apply Till September 20 Online at mu.ac.in.

Here's what Pondicherry University said:

In order to ensure fair and equal opportunity for students appearing in online/offline/blended mode, it has been decided to conduct end semester examinations under the "Open Book Examination" mode as per UGC guideline issued in April 2020: Pondicherry University pic.twitter.com/Dv0BPBokgS — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2020

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 16,253 people recovered from COVID-19, while 4,744 are still active. Meanwhile, 431 people have died due to coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 18, 2020 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).