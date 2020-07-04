Pune, July 4: The Pune Zilla Parishad has urged local residents to donate used Android smartphones, smart TV sets, tablets, laptops and computers to poor families so that their children can attend online classes during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. In a letter, Pune Zilla Parishad stated that it plans to start online classes for about 14,000 students but half of them, especially in rural areas, don't have a smartphone. Pune Civic Body Set to Start Rapid Antigen Tests for Diagnosis of COVID-19.

"About 50 per cent of students enrolled with ZP schools come from poor families and do not have a smartphone or any other digital device to access online education," read a directive issued by Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad. "In the present situation, it's not possible to start schools due to COVID-19 outbreak. However, it is important to continue education for students," the letter further read. Ajit Pawar Orders Appointment of `Testing In-Charge' in Pune.

Pune Zilla Parishad's Letter Urging Locals to Donate Smartphones, Laptops and Computers to Poor Students For Online Classes:

We appeal to all if you've any used Android Mobile Phone/Smart TV/Old Tablet/Laptop or Computer which is in working condition, donate it to schools so that it can be given to poor children&they can be brought to mainstream by providing online education: Pune Zilla Parishad CEO — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

While the Pune Zilla Parishad is providing necessary equipment to teachers, it urged people to donate used devices for students. "We appeal to all if you have any used Android mobile phone, smart TV, old tablet, laptop or computer which is in working condition, donate it to schools so that it can be given to poor children and they can be brought to the mainstream by providing online education," the district administration said.

