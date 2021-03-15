Chandigarh, March 15: In the wake of rising novel coronavirus cases, the Punjab Education Department has decided to postpone Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The exams were supposed to begin from April 9 and March 22, 2021, respectively. Punjab Government Declares Preparatory Leaves in Schools After Surge in Coronavirus Cases.

Now, the Punjab Class 10 board exams will take place from May 4 to May 24, while the Punjab Class 12 board exams will be held between April 20 and May 24, 2021.

Punjab Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams:

The state government has also closed schools amid the rising covid-19 cases in the state.

