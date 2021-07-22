Jaipur, July 22: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) announced the result date for class 12. RBSE class 12 results 2021 will be declared on July 24 at around 4 pm. The information in this regard was given by the Rajasthan Education Department on Wednesday. The results will be declared for Science, Commerce and Arts streams. Candidates can check their scores on the official websites of the board - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 Results 2021 Announced by WBBSE At Official Website - wbbse.wb.gov.in; 100% Students Declared Pass.

Rajasthan Education Department tweeted, “On July 24, at 4 pm in the evening, education minister Govind Singh Dotasra will declare Class 12 Science, Comments and Arts streams results. Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education Chairman Dr D P Jaroli will be present on the occasion.” This year class 12 exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tamil Nadu HSE Class 12 Results 2021 Declared; Students Can Check Scores on Official Websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the link to check the Rajasthan class 12 result.

Enter your login details – roll number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

The Rajasthan class 12 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take its printout for future reference.

The RBSE class 12 results will be calculated on the basis of their performance in class 10 and 11t and the internal assessment of class 12. As per CNN News18, 40 percent weightage will be given to performance in class10, 20 percent to class 11 performance.

Meanwhile, 20 percent of the final result will be based on class 12 internal assessment, and 20 percent will come from the practical exams. Results can also be checked on the third-party website – indiaresults.com and exm.results.net. Last year, over 90 percent of students had cleared the Rajasthan board class 12 exam.

