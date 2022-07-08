Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the result of Junior Engineer recruitment exam 2022 on Thursday – July 7, 2022. Candidates can check their results at the official rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB JEN 2022 written exams was held on May 18, 19 and 20. The JE Civil exam was conducted on May 18, followed by JE Electrical on May 19 and JE Mechanical on May 20.

RSMSSB is conducting a recruitment drive that aims to fill up a total of 1092 JE posts. These posts include JE Civil (Degree), JE Civil (Diploma), JE Electrical (Degree), JE Electrical (Diploma), JE Mechanical (Degree), JE Mechanical (Diploma). Candidates will be selected on the basis of a JEN recruitment written exam and document verification. PSEB 10th Result 2022: Punjab Board Class 10 Exam Results Declared at pseb.ac.in; 97.94% Pass, Girls Outshine Boys

Steps to download RSMSSB JE result 2022

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on JEN result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future referen

RSMSSB JE recruitment 2022 will be done in two stages and the candidates who have qualified in the first round will now be called for the last round of selection. There will be document verification or interview as informed to the candidates by the board.

For document verification, candidates will be required to present the asked set of documents as uploaded while filling the application form. Upon successful verification, candidates will be shortlisted for the post.

