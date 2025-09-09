School Assembly News Headlines Today, 10 September 2025: Reading news headlines during the morning assembly holds great importance for school students. It serves as a simple yet effective way to keep them connected with the world beyond their classrooms. By listening to the headlines, students develop awareness of current affairs, national events, international issues, sports, business, science, and entertainment. News reading further improves students’ general knowledge and enhances their confidence in public speaking. As students take turns reading the headlines, they practice pronunciation, voice modulation, and presentation skills, which are essential for their overall personality development. In this article below, check out the important national, international, sports, entertainment and business stories during the daily assembly.

National News For School Assembly

Indian lawmakers have elected CP Radhakrishnan, a BJP veteran and former Governor of Maharashtra, as the 15th Vice President of India.

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued an advisory urging Indian nationals in Nepal to "exercise caution" amid escalating Gen-Z-led protests.

In a large-scale operation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at 22 locations across five states and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as part of an ongoing terror conspiracy investigation.

International News For School Assembly

On September 10, a 100-foot asteroid named 2025 QV9, travelling at over 10,000 mph, will pass close to Earth.

French Prime Minister François Bayrou resigned after losing a confidence vote, marking the third such change in a year.

A Global Sumud Flotilla vessel, carrying climate activist Greta Thunberg, was reportedly hit by a drone at a Tunisian port, causing a fire onboard. All passengers were unharmed.

Sports News For School Assembly

The Dasara Wrestling Subcommittee has launched a state-level under-15 wrestling contest for both boys and girls as part of the upcoming Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

Four promising judokas from Chandigarh, including Himanshu, have been selected to represent India at the 2025 Asian Judo Championships in Jakarta.

Golf star Rory McIlroy expressed heartfelt gratitude to fans after capping off what has been an outstanding 2025 season.

Entertainment News For School Assembly

The much-awaited three-season OTT series Gandhi, directed by Hansal Mehta, made its debut at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to safeguard her publicity rights after a firm allegedly used her picture without consent on its letterhead.

Fans are abuzz after spotting SRK’s manager, Pooja Dadlani, and bodyguard Ravi Singh in the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series The Bads of Bollywood.

Business News For School Assembly

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has appointed Srinivas Injeti as its new chairperson, filling the post that has been vacant since July 2024.

The US–India Business Council (USIBC) has urged both nations to resolve escalating trade issues—particularly the 50% tariff imposed on Indian goods- through constructive, private dialogue.

NBCC, in partnership with NMRDA, will develop an expansive 1,710-acre International Business & Finance Centre in Nagpur.

Staying updated with news helps students become socially responsible citizens. They learn about important issues like the environment, economy, technology, and culture, which encourages critical thinking and awareness about their roles in society.

