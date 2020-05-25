TS CET 2020 Revised Schedule Announced: Check Dates for EAMCET, ECET, ICET, LAWCET and Other Entrance Exams Online at icet.tsche.ac.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

The Telangana government have finally announced the revised date sheet for the state Common Entrance Tests (CETs). The revised schedule has been released for all the exams including, EAMCET, ECET, PGECET ICET, PECET, LAWCET, PGLCET and EdCET online at icet.tsche.ac.in. According to media reports, the Telangana CET or TS CET 2020 exams will be conducted from July 1 to July 15. The Telangana government postponed the exams earlier because of the ongoing lockdown. In this article, we bring you the detailed exam date sheet for the TS CET, EAMCET, LAWCET, ICET and other exams. JEE Main and NEET 2020 Admit Card Release Date: When and Where Will NTA Release the Hall Tickets? Check Important Exam Updates Here.

In April, the TS CETs were postponed because of the coronavirus lockdown. In addition, the last date for payment of fee and submission of online applications without late fee for all CETs were extended up to May 5, 2020, the earlier statement read. Now the revised exam dates have been released; candidates can start their preparations to score well in the entrance exams.

TS CETs 2020 Exam Dates

According to the revised exam schedule, the TS CETs will be held from July 1 to July 15. As per reports, TS LAWCET will be conducted on July 10, EAMCET 2020 will be held from July 6 to July 9, and the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) is scheduled for July 13. The exam dates for rest of the entrance tests, TS PGCET, TS ECET, TS PGLCET, TS EdCET and TS PolyCET, have also been announced and can be checked online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The Telangana CET cell has also released the syllabus and marking scheme through the same notification. The entrance exams are conducted for candidates who seek admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy.