Lucknow, October 15: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University or AKTU declared the UPSEE result 2020 on its official website on Thursday. Those who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) can check their results online at the official website of UPSEE - upsee.nic.in. The results were announced on the 89th birthday anniversary of Dr Abdul Kalam. Lucknow Schools For Classes 9th to 12th to Resume From October 19, Safety Guidelines to be Strictly Followed.

The AKTU conducted UPSEE 2020 for admission to 1st year of B.Tech./ B.Arch./ B.Des./ B.Pharm./ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ B. Voc MBA/MBA (Integrated)/ MCA/ MCA (Integrated)/ M. Tech. (Integrated) and 2nd Year (Lateral Entry) of B. Tech./B.Pharm./MCA. Online Registration For IGNOU December Term-End Examination 2020 Begins; Last Date to Register For Exam is November 10.

How to Check UPSEE Results 2020 Online at upsee.nic.in:

To check UPSEE result 2020, visit the official website - upsee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link result link given for the particular courses.

A new page will appear on the display screen.

Key in your credentials and log in.

The UPSEE Results 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

If you are not satisfied with the counting of marks or the entire result, you can pay Rs 5000 for per paper and get it re-evaluated. Notably, you must seek re-evaluation within seven days of declaration of result. The application for scrutiny may be submitted to the Registrar, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow (U.P.) 226031 in writing.

