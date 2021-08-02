New Delhi, August 2: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) on Monday extended the registration deadline for IGNOU July 2021 session. The IGNOU provided the information through a tweet. Candidates can register and re-register for the July 2021 session till August 16 on the official website of the university - ignou.ac.in. CAT 2021: Exam Date Announced, Registration to Begin on August 4; Check Important Details.

The IGNOU tweeted, “The last date of "Fresh Admission and Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session" has been extended till 16th August 2021.” Candidates applying for the first time need to create a new registration after submitting the required details. Link for ODL mode Programmes Admission Portals - https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Meanwhile, Link for Online mode Programmes Admission Portals- https://ignouiop.samarth.edu.in.

Tweet By IGNOU:

The last date of "Fresh Admission and Re-Registration for the July 2021 Session" has been extended till 16th August 2021https://t.co/7UuqDZ95xE — IGNOU (@OfficialIGNOU) August 2, 2021

Here are Steps to register For The IGNOU July Session 2021.

Candidates are required to visit the official website - ignou.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads "Online Re-registration for July 2021 session extended till August 16" on the home page.

A new page will open.

Enter required details in the application form.

Click on “Submit” after paying the fee.

Last week, the IGNOU released admit cards forTEE June 2021 session. The IGNOU June TEE 2021 examinations will be conducted between August 3 and September 9. The exams will be held in offline mode. More than 200 programmes are offered by the university in various disciplines. These programmes includes, masters' degrees, bachelors' degrees, and other diplomas.

