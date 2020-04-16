West Bengal 12th Board Exam 2020 Update: WBCHSE to Conduct Remaining Uccha Madhyamik Examinations in June

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) has reported that the remaining class 12 Uccha Madhyamik board exams 2020 will be conducted in June. The decision came in after their meeting with state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In addition, the CM also announced that all class 11 students will be promoted to class 12 and shall not be detained. For class 11 exams, there were one or two papers pending. Again, class 12 board exams 2020 had three papers remaining. Because of the lockdown, the Uccha Madhyamik exam in West Bengal like many other states was postponed. Students are hence advised to keep a tab with the official website; wbchse.nic.in as any update related to the board exams 2020 will be notified here. JEE Main 2020 April Exam to Be Held in July? NTA Debunks Fake News.

The West Bengal class 12 exams 2020 were scheduled to be held on March 23, March 25 and March 27. But the nationwide lockdown has postponed the examinations. The WBCHSE was asked to reschedule the remaining exams till April 15. Given the prevailing situation and on CM’s advice the Uccha Madhyamik 2020 exams has been postponed till June. The council, however, is worried about the publication of results. Maharashtra: Class X Geography and Work Experience Exams Cancelled Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Says School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

“We take 58 days to 60 days to publish HS results. We shall have to begin from scratch. We are unlikely to publish the results before the end of July. Even those subjects in which HS examinations have been held, the answer scripts have not reached the examiners due to the lockdown. Now, after the period is over, we will have to distribute them while simultaneously holding the examinations,” an HS Council official was quoted saying in TOI.

However, the rescheduled exam dates are yet to be decided. Meanwhile, the schools and colleges in the state are shut and will reopen after the lockdown and summer holidays from June 10, 2020. The Madhyamik board exams were concluded before the commencement of the lockdown, and the evaluation process was already started. But the lockdown might delay further procedures.