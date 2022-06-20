Panaji, June 20:c The Goa Police on Monday seized ganja weighing 6 kgs, worth Rs 6 lakhs and arrested one person for allegedly possessing it.

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police (crime branch) told IANS that one Om Prakash (29) from Rajasthan has been arrested for the alleged illegal possession of ganja. Delhi: 305 kg Ganja Valued at Rs 2 Crore Seized; One Arrested

He said that seized ganja was worth Rs 6 lakhs in the international market.

The Goa Police are further investigating the case.

