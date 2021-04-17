Gandhinagar, April 17: In a tragic incident, a 15-day-old baby girl died of coronavirus in Gujarat's Surat on Thursday. As per report, the infant was born on April 1 at Surat Diamond Hospital, and was admitted to the Neonatal Care Centre as she had health complexities. However, after two days, as she started to recover, her mother was allowed to feed her. The infant again started to show some complications and was tested positive for COVID-19. She was placed on ventilator and administered Remdesivir but could not survive. Pune Shocker: ICU Beds Occupied, COVID-19 Positive Woman Dies After Delivering Twins.

According to report, the deceased's mother tested positive for COVID-19, after testing negative for it earlier. “We carried out a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) of the mother, a diamond polisher, and her report was negative. Later, she delivered a baby girl," Dr Alpesh Sanghvi a pediatrician at the hospital, told the Indian Express. He added that once the infant started to recover, they allowed mother to feed her and stay with the baby in the adjacent room for a few hours. Pregnant Woman From Nalasopara, Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Dies.

The girl however showed health issues again following which, the doctors started to treat her to which the infant did not respond. She was then diagnosed with COVID-19, as reported by the Indian Express."We later carried out test of her mother and found her to be Covid positive. We kept the baby on ventilator, when she reported breathing problems. We then carried out a RAT test and found her positive. We started giving her Remdesivir injections and nutritional supplements,” Dr Sanghvi reportedly said.

The 15-day-old girl was put on ventilator for seven days but could not survive and passed away due to coronavirus-related complexities on Thursday. The infants mother, however, recovered from the virus and was discharged from the hospital.

